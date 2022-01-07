Ravens Starting QB Tyler Huntley In Week 18

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced on Friday that they are starting QB Tyler Huntley in Week 18.

Coach Harbaugh opens his press conference announcing that QB Tyler Huntley will start Sunday vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/KOnTNBrfh0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 7, 2022

Lamar Jackson is still recovering from a lingering ankle injury, so this doesn’t come as a surprise.

Huntley, 23, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing Jackson.

In 2021, Huntley has appeared in six games for the Ravens, completing 67.5 percent of his passes to go with 940 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed 35 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns.