Ravens To Open RB Keaton Mitchell’s Practice Window

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens plan to designate RB Keaton Mitchell to return from the PUP list this week.

This will open a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Mitchell has been recovering from a nasty knee injury suffered late last season that required him to start the year on the PUP list.

Mitchell, 22, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina back in April of 2023. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and wound up cracking Baltimore’s active roster.

In 2023, Mitchell appeared in eight games for the Ravens and rushed 47 times for 396 yards (8.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding nine receptions on 11 targets for 93 yards.