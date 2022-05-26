Ravens Waive CB Kevin Toliver

According to Field Yates, the Ravens are waiving CB Kevin Toliver on Thursday.

Toliver, 26, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2018. Chicago cut him loose in September of 2020 and signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before signing with the Ravens’ taxi squad in November of last year. Baltimore re-signed him to a futures deal back in January.

In 2020, Toliver appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded three total tackles and no interceptions.