Ravens Waive/Injured RB Justice Hill, Sign DT Kahlil McKenzie To PS

The Baltimore Ravens officially waived RB Justice Hill with an injury designation on Wednesday and signed DT Kahlil McKenzie to their practice squad.
Here’s the Ravens updated practice squad:
- T Adrian Ealy
- NT Justin Ellis
- LB Blake Gallagher
- WR Devin Gray
- DB Anthony Levine
- QB Trace McSorley
- WR Jaylon Moore
- TE Tony Poljan
- T Andre Smith
- DE Chris Smith
- P Johnny Townsend
- K Jake Verity
- WR Binjimen Victor
- LB Josh Bynes
- RB Le’Veon Bell
- DT Kahlil McKenzie
Hill will revert to injured reserve should he clear waivers on Thursday. He suffered a torn Achilles in practice recently.
Hill, 23, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of Oklahoma State in 2019. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3.261 million deal that included a signing bonus of $741,656.
In 2020, Hill appeared in 12 games and rushed 12 times for 60 yards, adding five receptions for 20 yards.
