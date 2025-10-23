Ravens Waive TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

The Baltimore Ravens officially waived TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Mitchell-Paden, 26, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2022. He was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed with the team’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off Cleveland’s practice squad in 2023 before signing with the Ravens’ practice squad in 2024. He’s also been on and off Baltimore’s practice squad this season.

In 2025, Mitchell-Paden has appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded one reception on two targets for three yards.