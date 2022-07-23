Ravens Waiving CB Iman Marshall

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Saturday that they are waiving CB Iman Marshall.

We have waived CB Iman Marshall. https://t.co/sTAqdQ6uEo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 23, 2022

Marshall, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract.

In 2020, Marshall has appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded one tackle and no interceptions.

