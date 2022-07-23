Ravens Waiving CB Iman Marshall

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Saturday that they are waiving CB Iman Marshall.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 23, 2022
Marshall, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract.
In 2020, Marshall has appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded one tackle and no interceptions.
We will have more news on Marshall as it becomes available.
