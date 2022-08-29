Ravens Waiving P Cameron Dicker & C Jimmy Murray

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday that they are waiving P Cameron Dicker and C Jimmy Murray.

We have waived C Jimmy Murray and P Cameron Dicker. https://t.co/SJBaySksT8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 29, 2022

Dicker, 22, was born in Hong Kong but is a native of Austin, Texas. He was a First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 after being a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2020.

He played kicker at Texas before signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, where he was looking to catch on as a punter, before being waived and signing with the Ravens.

During his four years with the Longhorns, Dicker made 60 of his 79 field goal attempts (75.9 percent) and converted 206 of his 210 extra-point tries. He also punted 55 times for 2,549 yards (46.3 YPP).