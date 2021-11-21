Ravens Want To Get Extensions Done With C Bradley Bozeman & FB Patrick Ricard

According to Jason La Canfora, the Ravens have been in talks with C Bradley Bozeman and FB Patrick Ricard about new deals to keep both in Baltimore.

Both players are key figures in the Ravens’ offense, with Bozeman also active in the local community. However, La Canfora says the team hasn’t been able to get close on a deal with either player yet.

Baltimore’s lack of cap space this year is a major factor in that, per La Canfora. Both players are also having great seasons and won’t come cheaply. Bozeman could make at least $10 million as a free agent and Baltimore has let centers leave in the past.

As for Ricard, the Ravens use a fullback more than any team in the NFL and Ricard also lines up at tight end on nearly half of his snaps. Ravens blocking TE Nick Boyle makes about $6 million a year and La Canfora thinks that’s what Ricard will target.

Bozeman, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal.

Bozeman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Bozeman has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and made nine starts at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 9 center out of 39 qualifying players.

Ricard, 25, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Maine in 2017. He was in the final year of the three-year, $1.66 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $645,000 in 2019 when he agreed to a two-year, $7.3 million deal.

Ricard is making a base salary of $2 million in 2021.

In 2021, Ricard has appeared in nine games for the Ravens, rushing once for two yards and catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Ricard and Bozeman as the news is available.