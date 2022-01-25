Ravens Working On Extension For HC John Harbaugh

According to Jamison Hensley, the Ravens and HC John Harbaugh are currently working on a contract extension.

Hensley adds the deal is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks.

Harbaugh was entering the final year of a four-year contract extension that he signed back in 2019.

Harbaugh, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named coach of the year following the 2019 season.

During his 14 years with the team, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a record of 137–88 (60.9 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012.