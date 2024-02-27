Ravens Working To Extend DT Justin Madubuike

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said at the Combine Tuesday they are working to try and get a long-term deal done with DT Justin Madubuike, per Jeff Zrebiec.

He was one of the team’s biggest breakout players this past season and someone the team hopes to keep long-term.

Should the two sides not reach an agreement before March 5, Decosta confirmed Baltimore is expected to franchise Madubuike to keep him on the roster in 2024.

The franchise tag for defensive tackles will be $22.1 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. The two sides will have until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal, otherwise the player has to play out the tag.

Madubuike, 26, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Texas A&M back in 2020.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Ravens worth $4,853,308, including a $1,089,680 signing bonus, $1,089,680 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,213,327.

In 2023, Madubuike appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 56 tackles, 13 sacks, and forced two fumbles.

