Browns CB Greg Newsome Corrects Report He Wanted Trade

Update:

Browns CB Greg Newsome corrected the report that he wants to be traded.

Ok y’all sit back a minute and lets think about this together. I just launched a softball game in Cleveland 😂. I’ll just leave it there. 😂💀 https://t.co/kw5lUJEKxP — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 11, 2023

Per Adam Schefter, the team and Newsome’s new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had a meeting today to discuss Newsome’s role with the team and his future. Rosenhaus has since reiterated multiple times his client has not requested a trade.

“Greg is happy to be with the Browns,” Rosenhaus said. “Everything was very positive and Greg is happy with his role and playing for new DC Jim Schwartz.”

According to Brad Stainbrook, Browns CB Greg Newsome would like to be traded.

It was just announced this morning that Newsome is switching agents, hiring NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus, and Stainbrook wrote a league source informed him it was because Newsome thought it would improve his chances of being dealt.

Newsome is a former first-round pick who’s going into his third season with the Browns. Last season he saw a lot more time in the slot as the nickel corner after playing predominantly outside as a rookie.

Newsome, 22, was a three-year starter at Northwestern and a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. He declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected by the Browns with the No. 26 pick.

Newsome is going into the third year of a four-year, $12,748,736 with the Browns that includes a $6,631,808 signing bonus. The Browns will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Newsome appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 42 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and six pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 34 corner out of 118 qualifying players.