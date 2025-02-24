Report: Browns Eyeing Miami’s Cam Ward & Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

The Browns are in the market for a quarterback this offseason after QB Deshaun Watson suffered another significant injury and probably won’t be ready to start the season.

Cleveland is likely to bring in multiple quarterbacks this offseason to completely overhaul the room. Sitting with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft as of now, the Browns could come away with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders or Miami QB Cam Ward if they desire.

Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda reports the Browns “would jump at the chance” to take Ward should he not be the first overall pick by the Titans.

Pauline adds Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is likely to be their starting quarterback if they cannot get Ward, citing his prior relationship with Browns HC Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Cousins, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Cousins appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.