Report: Chiefs Eyeing Extension For Tyreek Hill

According to Tony Pauline, the Chiefs are looking to sign WR Tyreek Hill to a contract extension which would “give him a hefty raise.”

Hill is entering the final year of his contract and set to earn a salary of $20,685,000 in 2022.

Hill, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2021, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.