Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Attending OTAs

According to Adam Schefter, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is expected to be in attendance and participating for the team at OTAs today.

This comes as the second-year receiver is embroiled in multiple off-field issues this offseason, including eight charges from street racing and causing a multi-vehicle crash and an alleged assault of a photographer at a night club.

The NFL has said it plans to allow the legal process to play out before considering potential discipline for Rice. However, reports have said Rice is expected to face a multi-game suspension for his role in the accident.

Rice, 23, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2023, Rice appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 79 passes on 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rice and the Chiefs as it becomes available.