Report: Chiefs Have Inquired About Trade For Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Chiefs have inquired about a potential trade for Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault.

This comes after the Chiefs surprisingly traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins on Wednesday.

Shenault’s name has come up in trade rumors and speculation since the Jaguars reworked their receiving corps, so this is at least something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Shenault, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,696,069 rookie contract that included a $3,157,141 signing bonus.

In 2021, Shenault appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and caught 63 passes for 619 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries.