Report: Chip Kelly Interviewed For Seahawks OC Job

Benjamin Solak reports that UCLA HC Chip Kelly interviewed for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job Tuesday evening.

Kelly reportedly interviewed twice for the Raiders’ offensive coordinator vacancy before they settled on Luke Getsy. It’s clear that Kelly is open to a return to the NFL, despite being the head coach at UCLA.

Kelly, 60, was hired by the Eagles back in 2013 as their head coach following an outstanding four-year run at Oregon. He lasted just under three years in Philadelphia before he was fired during the 2015 season.

The 49ers hired him as their head coach soon after but he spent just one season in San Francisco before he was fired. He returned to the college ranks as the head coach at UCLA.

During his NFL coaching career, Kelly produced a record of 28-35 (44.4 percent) as an NFL head coach for Philadelphia and San Francisco including one playoff appearance while he was with the Eagles.

As a college coach, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record in four years at Oregon with an appearance in the BCS championship and a 35-34 record in six years at UCLA.