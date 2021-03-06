Report: Eagles Have Discussed Extension With Derek Barnett’s Agent

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two league sources familiar with the situation, reports that the Eagles have had contract discussions with DE Derek Barnett‘s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, regarding a potential extension.

Derek Barnett

Barnett is set to play out the 2021 season under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. He’s owed $10 million this year, but a contract extension would give the Eagles the ability to reduce that figure to something more cap-friendly.

Trading or releasing Barnett would result in the Eagles picking up the full $10 million in cap savings. However, it sounds like Philadelphia is at least open to the possibility of a contract extension for the former first-round pick.

Barnett, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option last year. 

Barnett will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022. 

In 2020, Barnett appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and recorded 25 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

