Report: Eagles Have Discussed Extension With Derek Barnett’s Agent

Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two league sources familiar with the situation, reports that the Eagles have had contract discussions with DE Derek Barnett‘s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, regarding a potential extension.

Barnett is set to play out the 2021 season under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. He’s owed $10 million this year, but a contract extension would give the Eagles the ability to reduce that figure to something more cap-friendly.

Trading or releasing Barnett would result in the Eagles picking up the full $10 million in cap savings. However, it sounds like Philadelphia is at least open to the possibility of a contract extension for the former first-round pick.

Barnett, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Barnett will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Barnett appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and recorded 25 tackles and 5.5 sacks.