Report: Eagles Interested In Interviewing Cowboys ST Coach John Fassel

According to Marcus Hayes, the Eagles are interested in interviewing Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel for their head coaching vacancy.

Philadelphia continues to cast a wide net as they look for a replacement for former HC Doug Pederson.

The full list of interviews for the Eagles includes:

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Interviewed, hired by Jets)

(Interviewed, hired by Jets) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LBs Coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles assistant HC/RBs coach Duce Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Interviewed, hire by Falcons)

(Interviewed, hire by Falcons) Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni (Interviewed)

Fassel, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Ravens as an assistant special teams coach back in 2005. He spent four years with the Raiders before joining the Rams in 2012 and worked as their special teams coordinator before being promoted to head coach after they fired Jeff Fisher.

Fassel returned to being the Rams’ special teams coordinator the following year. He joined the Cowboys this past year as their ST coordinator.

Fassel’s special teams unit ranked 11th in 2020 according to SI.com’s Rick Gosselin.