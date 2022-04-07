Report: Five Other Teams Also Inquired With Texans For WR Brandin Cooks

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys, Eagles, Jets, Packers and Saints are among the teams who have inquired with the Texans about a potential trade for WR Brandin Cooks.

Schultz mentions the Raiders and Rams also checked in earlier this offseason before making their respective moves to address the receiver position. Other reports have named the Browns as also interested.

Aaron Wilson has reported the Texans are regarded as unlikely to trade Cooks at this time. Wilson adds Houston held preliminary conversations this offseason about a potential extension for Cooks.

If the Texans opt to trade Cooks, Wilson says the asking price is at least a second-round pick.

The speedy veteran has seen his name crop up in trade rumors recently, as the Texans are rebuilding and he’s one of their best trade assets.

Cooks, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans.

Cooks is set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season. His deal voids after the 2022 season, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Cooks appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with 21 yards rushing.

We’ll have more on Cooks as the news is available.