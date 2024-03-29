Report: Five Teams Interested In Free-Agent CB K’Waun Williams

According to Chris Tomasson, five teams have expressed interest in former Broncos CB K’Waun Williams and will most likely decide on a team following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tomasson writes Williams was medically cleared from ankle surgery earlier this month after missing all of last season.

Williams, 32, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in 2014. He was in the final year of his three-year, $1.53 million contract when the Browns cut him loose during the preseason.

Williams was later claimed off of waivers by the Bears, but he failed a physical due to his ankle injury and was cut loose a day later. The 49ers signed him to a one-year, $765,000 contract in 2017, before signing him to a three-year extension at the start of the regular season.

San Francisco picked up Williams’ option in 2020 and brought him back on a one-year deal. The Broncos later signed him to a two-year, contract worth a maximum value of $7 million and missed 2023 after landing on injured reserve.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and recorded 44 tackles, one sack, an interception and seven pass defenses.