Report: Geno Smith Has Miami As ‘Preferred Destination’

Sources have indicated to Connor Hughes that free agent QB Geno Smith‘s preferred destination is Miami, which happens to be where he’s from.

Hughes explains that this likely all comes down to what happens with QB Malik Willis, who is a target for both the Dolphins and Cardinals this offseason. If the Dolphins miss out on Willis, then they could pivot to Smith.

The Jets are another potential option for Smith, but it remains to be seen Smith will be available to them.

Smith, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013 out of West Virginia. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of 2023. He just finished the second year of his deal and made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed.

Smith was in the final year of his deal and set to make a $14.8 million base salary in 2025 when the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders for a third-round pick. He then signed a new two-year, $75 million extension.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.