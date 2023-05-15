Report: Jaguars & Bengals Had Trade Talks For OT Jonah Williams Before Draft

According to Kelsey Conway, the Bengals had real trade talks with the Jaguars about a potential deal for OT Jonah Williams before the draft.

However, Cincinnati elected not to move him and the Jaguars used their first-round selection on OT Anton Harrison.

Conway adds Williams is expected to take part in the mandatory team activities later this offseason and the two sides will move forward together in 2023 with Williams playing right tackle.

The Bengals went out and signed LT Orlando Brown Jr to a big deal in free agency, which led to Williams requesting a trade out of Cincinnati.

Williams, 25, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and made 16 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 61 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

