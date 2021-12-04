Report: Jalen Hurts Out For Week 13, Eagles Starting Gardner Minshew

Derrick Gunn reports that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is out for Sunday’s game and Gardner Minshew will draw the start against the Jets.

According to Gunn, Eagles RB Boston Scott will be a game-time decision.

John Clark reported earlier that Minshew took a lot of reps at QB at Eagles walkthrough on Saturday and that Hurts will be a game-time decision on Sunday after being limited the last four days.

It appears as though the Eagles want to play it safe with Hurts and see what Minshew can do with the opportunity.

Hurts, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract that included a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

In 2021, Hurts has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles, completing 60.1 percent of his passes for 2,435 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He has also rushed for 695 yards and 8 touchdowns.