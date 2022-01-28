Report: Josh McDaniels ‘All-In’ On Raiders’ HC Job

Aaron Wilson of PFN, citing league sources, reports that Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler are “poised to form a partnership” as the Raiders’ next head coach and GM.

According to Wilson, McDaniel is meeting with the Raiders’ leadership Friday and is expected to be hired along with Ziegler in the coming days.

Wilson says that McDaniels informed the Raiders that he wouldn’t accept their interview request unless he was being offered the job. Meanwhile, the Raiders told McDaniels that he needed to be prepared to accept the offer should they make it.

Wilson’s sources say that both parties are on the same page and McDaniels is not expected to get cold feet again and back out of a deal as he did with the Colts a few years ago.

McDaniels, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots and has been running their offense ever since.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England. He also drew interest last in 2020 from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots.

In 2021, the Patriots’ offense ranked No. 15 in total yards, No. 14 in passing yards, No. 8 in rushing yards, and No. 6 in total points.

We’ll have more regarding the Raiders’ coaching search as the news is available.