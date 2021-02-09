Report: Multiple Teams Interested In Ravens OT Orlando Brown

According to Jason La Canfora, multiple teams are interested in Ravens OT Orlando Brown, who has been given permission by the team to seek a trade.

La Canfora says that based on the level of interest, there’s a good chance that a trade will emerge that makes sense for everyone.

Brown has spoken about his desire to play left tackle to honor his father, the late Orlando Brown Sr. who was a long-time NFL player. He filled in at left tackle for Ronnie Stanley this past season when Stanley was hurt but was a right tackle the two years previously.

The Ravens committed a massive deal to Stanley as their left tackle, so unless Brown relents in his desire, there doesn’t appear to be room for him in Baltimore. Still, he’s a promising young tackle and the Ravens will want a strong return to trade him away.

Brown Jr, 24, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts for them.

We will have more news on Brown Jr and the Ravens as it becomes available.