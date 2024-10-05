Packers Not Interested In Trading WR Romeo Doubs Despite Suspension

Jonathan Jones reports that the Packers have received trade calls this week about the availability of WR Romeo Doubs, who has just been suspended by the team for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team.

Jones went on to add that Green Bay told teams who were inquiring that they had no interest in trading Doubs at this time.

“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week’s game,” said GM Brian Gutekunst. “His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”

Bill Huber of SI.com reported that Doubs skipped practices due to his frustrations about his role in the team’s offense. He practiced on Wednesday but didn’t show up on Thursday and was considered absent without leave, which concerned team representatives who initiated a search for Doubs and found him at his home.

He is currently third on the team with 20 targets, behind wide receivers Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks who each have 22 targets.

Doubs, 24, was selected in the fourth round by the Packers out of Nevada in the 2022 NFL Draft and he is currently in the third year of a four-year, $4,343,916 rookie contract he signed with the Packers.

In 2024, Doubs has appeared in four games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 169 yards and no touchdowns.

