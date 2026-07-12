Report: Packers Signed LB Isaiah McDuffie To One-Year Extension

According to Over The Cap, the Packers signed LB Isaiah McDuffie to a one-year extension last week.

The deal has a total value of $4.85 million, $1.5 million of which is guaranteed.

Per OTC, Duffie received a $1.5 million signing bonus and has a base salary of $2.9 million in 2027. If he’s on the roster the third day of the 2027 league year, he’ll earn a $750,000 roster bonus.

The deal also includes up to $600,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2027 and a $100,000 workout bonus.

McDuffie, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Packers out of Boston College in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.6 million and made a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he returned on a two-year, $8 million deal.

In 2025, McDuffie appeared in all 17 games for the Packers with 12 starts and recorded 92 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one pass deflection.