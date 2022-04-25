Report: Packers Targeting Raiders TE Darren Waller In Potential Trade

Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV, citing a pair of league sources, reports that the Packers are targeting Raiders TE Darren Waller in a potential trade.

According to Nagler, the Packers and Raiders have engaged in trade talks regarding Waller “with an eye toward a deal getting done during this week’s NFL draft.”

Nagler adds that Waller is apparently the player the Packers were trying to get included in the Davante Adams trade. However, the move was ultimately nixed given that league rules prohibit players from being part of compensation for a trade of a player on an unsigned franchise tag.

It remains to be seen what it would cost to acquire Waller from the Raiders, but the Packers do have two first and second-round picks to work with this year.

It’s also worth mentioning that Waller would almost certainly want a long-term deal as part of any trade.

Waller, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year.

In 2021, Waller appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and caught 55 passes for 665 yards receiving and two touchdowns.