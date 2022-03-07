Report: Patriots & Browns Among Teams To Express Interest In Trading For Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

According to Jordan Schultz, multiple teams have expressed interest in trading for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley.

Among that bunch are the Patriots and Browns, two teams who could use help at wide receiver and particularly a new No. 1 threat.

Ridley stepped away from the team after about a month last season to work on his mental health and the team has been largely mum on his status since then.

However, multiple people since then, including owner Arthur Blank, have mentioned that Ridley may want a “fresh start” outside of Atlanta, leading to speculation he could be traded this offseason.

“We love the young man,” Blank said. “He has had a great history in Atlanta. We’d love him to stay in Atlanta. Whether or not he wants to do that — he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else. We don’t know that. I don’t know that. I don’t have information to indicate that, but we’ll see how that plays out.

“We’ve been totally supportive in every way that we can be, both emotionally and financially in working with him as well as his agent. We’ll see, but I’m mostly concerned about him as a human being.”

Ridley, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He’s currently entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option this offseason which will cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Ridley appeared in five games for the Falcons and caught 31 passes for 281 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Falcons and Ridley as the news is available.