Report: Raiders Have Hendon Hooker As QB3, Could Trade Back Into Round 1 For Him

According to Tony Pauline, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams that has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as the No. 3 quarterback on their board.

The top two are Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, per Pauline, neither of whom Las Vegas expects to be available when they pick at No. 7 in the first round.

Pauline adds it would be a big surprise if Hooker slips past the Raiders with the No. 38 pick in the second round and it’s even possible Las Vegas could make a small move up into the back end of the first round for Hooker.

Hooker is a name that has been buzzing in recent weeks as a potential first-round pick.

He’s had one of the busiest draft visit schedules of any prospect, likely due in part to the fact he tore his ACL in November. Hooker had top 30 visits with double-digit teams, including the Raiders.

Hooker, 25, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 prior to tearing his ACL.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted there is some “Geno Smith to his game, which has become a positive considering the way Smith played in 2022.” Brugler has Hooker rated as his No. 65 overall prospect and No. 5 quarterback.

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over the course of five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.