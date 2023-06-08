Report: Raiders Haven’t Received Any Trade Offers For WR Hunter Renfrow

Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports that the Raiders have not received any trade offers for WR Hunter Renfrow up to this point.

Renforw has come up in trade rumors the past few months with the Raiders drafting Tre Tucker in the third round and the fact that he’s coming off of a disappointing first year in Josh McDaniels‘ offense.

Reed mentions that Renfrow left practice early on Wednesday, but returned to action Thursday.

According to Reed, things could change regarding trade interest in Renfrow between now and the lead-up to this year’s trade deadline. However, Reed says that nothing is imminent involving Renfrow at this time.

Renfrow will count around $13.1 million against the cap this season, which has likely impacted the lack of trade interest in him.

According to OverTheCap, trading Renfrow would $11.29 million of cap savings and $1.836 million in dead money for the 2023 season.

Renfrow, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed last year.

In 2022, Renfrow appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and caught 36 passes for 330 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Renfrow and the Raiders are the news is available.