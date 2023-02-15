Report: Ravens Didn’t Promise OC Candidates Lamar Jackson Would Be Back

According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens didn’t give full assurances to the offensive coordinator candidates they interviewed that QB Lamar Jackson would be back with the team in 2023.

Schultz adds the Ravens want to keep Jackson but they’re not sure how things will unfold over the next several weeks.

It’s worth mentioning Ravens HC John Harbaugh has said there is a “200 percent chance” that Jackson will be back in Baltimore for 2023 and they are focused on extension talks.

Still, the two sides have been negotiating for a couple of years with no deal signed yet. Jackson is reportedly looking for a contract in line with Deshaun Watson‘s five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns.

The Ravens are expected to place the franchise tag on Jackson to keep him under contract if they don’t somehow make tremendous progress on an extension, but that would not preclude them from trading him. If it becomes clear the two sides won’t bridge the gap in extension talks, the Ravens could be tempted to trade Jackson.

NFL Network reports the Ravens have made multiple offers near the top of the quarterback market in terms of key metrics, but the guaranteed money remains the sticking point.

The report mentions a tag-and-trade involving Jackson could be possible if they can’t make progress this offseason and there likely would be “no shortage of suitors” for him. Even without a no-trade clause, it’s likely Jackson could direct the situation since a trade would require him to sign his franchise tag tender.

Baltimore could tag Jackson again next year at 120 percent of his number in 2023. A third tag would theoretically be available for the Ravens to use in 2025 but it would cost 144 percent of the 2024 number, which could be more than $70 million. No team has ever used a third tag because it’s so cost-prohibitive.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.