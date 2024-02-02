Report: Ravens DL Coach Anthony Weaver ‘Frontrunner’ For Dolphins’ DC Job

Aaron Wilson reports that Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver is considered to be the “frontrunner” for the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator vacancy.

Weaver interviewed for the Commanders and Falcons’ head-coaching jobs this offseason.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Dophins’ job:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley (Interview)

Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich (Hired by BUF)

Dolphins OLBs coach Ryan Slowik (Interview)

(Interview) Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile (Interview)

(Interview) Former Bills HC Leslie Frazier (Hired by SEA)

(Hired by SEA) Ravens DL coach/assistant HC Anthony Weaver (Interview)

(Interview) Texans LB coach Chris Kiffin (Interview)

(Interview) Rams OLB coach Chris Shula (Hired by LAR)

Weaver, 43, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens.