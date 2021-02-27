Report: Ravens Have Opened Extension Talks With QB Lamar Jackson

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, citing two sources, reports that the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson have opened talks regarding a long-term extension. However, Volin says that the two parties are currently “far apart.”

According to Volin, one issue to watch in negotiations between the Ravens and Jackson is the fact that he still has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is in line to make a very slow base salary of $1.77 million for the 2021 season.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, considering that Ravens GM Eric DeCosta told reporters last month that he planned to speak with Jackson about a new contract in the coming weeks.

“Certainly deserves a contract,” DeCosta said, per Aditi Kinkhabwala. “My intention is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media previously reported that the Ravens are expected to explore a big-money contract extension for Jackson either this spring or during the summer.

The Ravens will of course pick up Jackson’s fifth-year option in the coming months and Rapoport explained Baltimore is a team that is open to doing deals early if it makes sense for both parties.

According to Rapoport, Jackson represents himself, as opposed to having an agent.

Dak Prescott is in position to sign a potential record contract this offseason, so it’s possible Jackson could wait and see what happens between Prescott and the Cowboys before signing his next extension.

Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Ravens to pick up on Jackson in 2021.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns.