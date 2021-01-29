Report: Ravens’ Orlando Brown Jr Set On Playing LT, Days With BAL “Likely Numbered”

Jason La Canfora reports that Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is set on playing left tackle in the NFL and his days in Baltimore are “likely numbered.”

The Ravens are in a tough spot here, considering that they’ve already signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a massive extension, which means that unless Brown Jr changes his mind, it’s possible a trade could come into play as a solution for the two parties.

Brown had earlier tweeted that he is a left tackle, not a right tackle.

I’m a LEFT Tackle. — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__78) January 29, 2021

Brown Jr, 24, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts for them.

