Report: Saints Have Offer On Table For TE Foster Moreau

Brooke Kirchhofer of WWLTV Sports reports that free agent TE Foster Moreau has an offer on the table from the Saints and is generating interest from other teams.

Moreau announced a few months ago that he was stepping away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The issue was discovered during a free agent visit with the Saints. He had interest from the Bengals before that.

It remains to be seen when Moreau will be able to resume his career, but it’s great to see the Saints and other teams are interested in signing him to a contract once he’s ready to return.

Moreau, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year contract with the Raiders.

Moreau has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Moreau appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and caught 33 passes for 420 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

