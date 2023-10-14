Report: Steelers Have No Plans To Fire OC Matt Canada

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Steelers have no plans to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada or turn the play-calling duties over to another coach on their staff.

According to Russini, if a move were going to be back at offensive coordinator, “it would have happened already.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has been consistent in supporting Canada, despite the criticism he’s been under this season and in the past.

Russini adds that the Steelers held a meeting this week to work on finding some solutions to the issues the team’s offense has dealt with this season during their bye week.

Russini specifically mentions that Pittsburgh will try to get more development out of the quarterback position and their offensive line.

Canada, 51, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Indiana University back in 1994. He bounced around the college football ranks with Butler, Northern Illinois, and Indiana until signing as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator in 2012.

From there, Canada served as NC State’s offensive coordinator from 2013-2015, Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator in 2016, LSU’s in 2017, and Maryland’s for 2018 where he eventually became the interim Head coach.

He signed on as the Steelers quarterbacks’ coach to begin his NFL coaching career and was later promoted to offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2021.

In 2023, the Steelers’ offense ranks No. 30 in total yards, No. 29 in total points, No. 30 in rushing yards and No. 27 in passing yards.