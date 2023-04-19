Report: Vikings Discussed Trey Lance Trade At Scouting Combine

According to Mike Florio, the 49ers and Vikings had discussions about a potential trade for QB Trey Lance at this year’s Scouting Combine back in February.

Florio adds he doesn’t know if talks are still active. The team has been pretty committed to veteran QB Kirk Cousins in both word and action for the 2023 season. But he’s not under contract beyond that.

The 49ers are getting trade inquiries about Lance, which makes sense given 49ers QB Brock Purdy played so well in 2022 that if he were fully healthy, there’d be no question he’d be the starter.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said earlier this offseason they would listen to trade calls for any of their quarterbacks.

Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2, which eventually opened the door for Purdy who helmed the 49ers in a run to the NFC title game.

Although the team traded a massive haul to take Lance in 2021, he’s barely played and there does seem to be a legitimate question about his future in San Francisco.

Lance, 22, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game in 2020 due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus.

San Francisco will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Lance appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown.

