49ers Still Not Close To New Deal For Brandon Aiyuk

According to Mike Garafolo, the 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk are not close on coming to terms on a contract extension at this time.

Garafolo notes the teams that called the 49ers about trading for Aiyuk ahead of and during the draft got the impression that San Francisco didn’t want to trade him.

However, the two sides remain at an impasse. Garafolo does not expect Aiyuk to attend any voluntary OTAs and adds it’s an open question whether he skips mandatory minicamp in June and incurs the fines.

Garafolo points out Aiyuk has not requested a trade yet and things have not deteriorated to the level where the 49ers feel like they have no choice but to trade him.

Still, it doesn’t seem like a resolution is coming at any point soon.

The receiver market has been hot this offseason, with Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Eagles WR DeVonta Smith and Eagles WR A.J. Brown all signing contracts that moved the market forward.

Aiyuk easily has a case for $25 million a year or more on a new deal, and the onus is on the 49ers to figure out if they can afford that with all their other highly-paid stars and a new deal for QB Brock Purdy on the horizon in 2025.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We will have more news on Aiyuk as it becomes available.