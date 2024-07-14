Report: Vikings WR Jordan Addison Arrested For Alleged DUI

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Vikings WR Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Friday.

Addison was allegedly caught asleep at the wheel near LAX after officers responded to a report of a white Rolls-Royce blocking the number one lane of the freeway “with the driver asleep behind the wheel.”

From there Addison was arrested following a DUI investigation. He was released a few hours later.

The Vikings issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident.”

Last July, Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving right before training camp.

Addison, 22, was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jordan Addison appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and caught 70 passes for 911 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.