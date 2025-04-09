NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Draft Visits, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Check our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker for a complete list of visits for each team!
Bears
- Tulane WR Dontae Fleming took a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)
- Western Michigan OL Addison West has a local visit set up with the Bears. (Eric Edholm)
- Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas C Jake Majors met with the Bears in person around his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)
Lions
- A league executive weighed in on how tough the loss of Ben Johnson will be on the Lions: “Ben Johnson took total advantage of the four-down game-management approach because he’s a really, really good play caller, an evil genius, really. Losing him would almost be like the Rams losing Sean McVay.” (Mike Sando)
- Another executive is worried about how well role players will play on defense without Aaron Glenn: “I will be curious with role players if there is a dropoff because you have to have a vision for how to deploy these guys. Glenn was really good at that, getting the best out of a Derrick Barnes and those guys.” (Sando)
- Penn State S Jaylen Reed took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Mike Garafolo)
- Virginia S Jonas Sanker will take an official 30 visit with the Lions. (Tom Pelissero)
- Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa has a 30 visit scheduled with the Lions. (Jordan Schultz)
Packers
- A league executive gave his thoughts on why the Packers went all out for G Aaron Banks: “Jordan Love got hurt last year, so with Banks coming from the same offense, that allows them to add protection in a guy who is young and knows the system. I do not know if Banks is the right guy, but I see the thinking behind what they are doing.” (Mike Sando)
- Texas WR Matthew Golden took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Bill Huber)
- South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Easton Butler)
- Oklahoma State OT Dalton Cooper has a 30 visit scheduled with the Packers. (Tom Pelissero)
- Illinois OLB Seth Coleman met with the Packers at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- N.C. State OT Anthony Belton has an official 30 visit with the Packers scheduled. (Tom Silverstein)
Vikings
- Iowa State OL Jalen Travis will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)
- Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)
- Minnesota OL Aireontae Ersery is taking a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)
- Georgia TE Ben Yurosek took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Tom Pelissero)
- Elon WR Chandler Brayboy took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)
- Georgia DL Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse had 30 visits with the Vikings. (Billy Marshall)
- Purdue OL Marcus Mbow had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Billy Marshall)
- Georgia DE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Billy Marshall)
- Western Michigan CB Bilhal Kone had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli)
