NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Draft Visits, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bears

  • Tulane WR Dontae Fleming took a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Western Michigan OL Addison West has a local visit set up with the Bears. (Eric Edholm)
  • Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Texas C Jake Majors met with the Bears in person around his pro day. (Justin Melo)
  • Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

Lions

  • A league executive weighed in on how tough the loss of Ben Johnson will be on the Lions: “Ben Johnson took total advantage of the four-down game-management approach because he’s a really, really good play caller, an evil genius, really. Losing him would almost be like the Rams losing Sean McVay.” (Mike Sando)
  • Another executive is worried about how well role players will play on defense without Aaron Glenn: “I will be curious with role players if there is a dropoff because you have to have a vision for how to deploy these guys. Glenn was really good at that, getting the best out of a Derrick Barnes and those guys.” (Sando)
  • Penn State S Jaylen Reed took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Mike Garafolo)
  • Virginia S Jonas Sanker will take an official 30 visit with the Lions. (Tom Pelissero)
  • Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa has a 30 visit scheduled with the Lions. (Jordan Schultz)

Packers

  • A league executive gave his thoughts on why the Packers went all out for G Aaron Banks: Jordan Love got hurt last year, so with Banks coming from the same offense, that allows them to add protection in a guy who is young and knows the system. I do not know if Banks is the right guy, but I see the thinking behind what they are doing.” (Mike Sando)
  • Texas WR Matthew Golden took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Bill Huber)
  • South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Easton Butler)
  • Oklahoma State OT Dalton Cooper has a 30 visit scheduled with the Packers. (Tom Pelissero)
  • Illinois OLB Seth Coleman met with the Packers at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
  • N.C. State OT Anthony Belton has an official 30 visit with the Packers scheduled. (Tom Silverstein)

Vikings

  • Iowa State OL Jalen Travis will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)
  • Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Minnesota OL Aireontae Ersery is taking a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)
  • Georgia TE Ben Yurosek took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Tom Pelissero)
  • Elon WR Chandler Brayboy took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)
  • Georgia DL Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse had 30 visits with the Vikings. (Billy Marshall)
  • Purdue OL Marcus Mbow had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Billy Marshall)
  • Georgia DE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Billy Marshall)
  • Western Michigan CB Bilhal Kone had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli)

