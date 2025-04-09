NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Draft Visits, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Check our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker for a complete list of visits for each team!

Bears

Tulane WR Dontae Fleming took a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

Western Michigan OL Addison West has a local visit set up with the Bears. (Eric Edholm)

Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

Texas C Jake Majors met with the Bears in person around his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

Lions

A league executive weighed in on how tough the loss of Ben Johnson will be on the Lions: “Ben Johnson took total advantage of the four-down game-management approach because he’s a really, really good play caller, an evil genius, really. Losing him would almost be like the Rams losing Sean McVay.” (Mike Sando)

Another executive is worried about how well role players will play on defense without Aaron Glenn: "I will be curious with role players if there is a dropoff because you have to have a vision for how to deploy these guys. Glenn was really good at that, getting the best out of a Derrick Barnes and those guys." (Sando)

Penn State S Jaylen Reed took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Mike Garafolo)

Virginia S Jonas Sanker will take an official 30 visit with the Lions. (Tom Pelissero)

will take an official 30 visit with the Lions. (Tom Pelissero) Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa has a 30 visit scheduled with the Lions. (Jordan Schultz)

Packers

A league executive gave his thoughts on why the Packers went all out for G Aaron Banks : “ Jordan Love got hurt last year, so with Banks coming from the same offense, that allows them to add protection in a guy who is young and knows the system. I do not know if Banks is the right guy, but I see the thinking behind what they are doing.” (Mike Sando)

Texas WR Matthew Golden took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Bill Huber)

South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Easton Butler)

Oklahoma State OT Dalton Cooper has a 30 visit scheduled with the Packers. (Tom Pelissero)

Illinois OLB Seth Coleman met with the Packers at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Packers at his pro day. (Justin Melo) N.C. State OT Anthony Belton has an official 30 visit with the Packers scheduled. (Tom Silverstein)

Vikings

Iowa State OL Jalen Travis will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)

Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)

Minnesota OL Aireontae Ersery is taking a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)

Georgia TE Ben Yurosek took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Tom Pelissero)

Elon WR Chandler Brayboy took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)

Georgia DL Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse had 30 visits with the Vikings. (Billy Marshall)

Purdue OL Marcus Mbow had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Billy Marshall)

Georgia DE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Billy Marshall)

took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Billy Marshall) Western Michigan CB Bilhal Kone had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli)