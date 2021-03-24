Richard Sherman Open To Returning To Seahawks

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media said on “Good Morning Football” Wednesday that free agent CB Richard Sherman is open to returning to the Seahawks.

“Here’s what I can tell you,” Pelissero said, via SeahawksWire.com. “Richard Sherman is open to returning to Seattle. I believe the Seahawks would also be open to having Sherman back. This is not like Earl Thomas, where it was really acrimonious at the end.”

Pelissero explained that the real issue here is the money it would take to sign Sherman.

Depending on how things go from here with Sherman’s market, Pelissero could see the two sides at least considering a return if they can make the money work.

A few weeks ago, Pelissero reported that the Saints had interest in Sherman, but there hasn’t been a lot of buzz about him since free agency opened last week.

Sherman had previously told ESPN that he plans to play until he is 35, and doesn’t rule out a potential switch to safety at the end of his career.

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract. He’s in the final year of the deal and is set to earn a base salary of $8,000,000 this season.

In 2020, Sherman appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 18 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.

