Richard Sherman To Miss A Few Weeks With Calf Strain

According to Ian Rapoport, Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman suffered a grade 2 calf strain in pregame warmups for Week 10 and is expected to miss a “few weeks.”

This is unfortunate news given Sherman missed multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury just two games after signing with Tampa Bay.

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this year before signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Sherman has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded ten tackles and one fumble recovery.