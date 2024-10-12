Saints Activate RB Kendre Miller From IR, Among Other Moves

Jordan Schultz reports that the Saints will activate RB Kendre Miller from injured reserve for their game against the Buccaneers.

He will make his season debut after dealing with a hamstring injury. According to Aaron Wilson, the team made several other moves including elevating G Chris Reed and S Johnathan Abram.

They are also placing veteran S Will Harris on injured reserve.

Miller, 22, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller in 2023.

Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,285,071 in 2024.

In 2023, Miller appeared in eight games for the Saints and rushed 41 times for 156 yards (3.8 YPC) and a touchdown to go with 10 catches for 117 yards (11.7 YPC).