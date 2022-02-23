Saints Announce Coaching Staff Changes For 2022, Including Hiring Doug Marrone As OL Coach

The New Orleans Saints announced multiple changes to their 2022 coaching staff under new HC Dennis Allen.

Here’s the news from the announcement.

The Saints confirm OC Pete Carmichael will stay on in his 17th season with New Orleans.

will stay on in his 17th season with New Orleans. Saints DB coach Kris Richard and DL coach Ryan Nielsen were each promoted to co-defensive coordinator while retaining their position coach duties.

and DL coach were each promoted to co-defensive coordinator while retaining their position coach duties. ST coordinator Darren Rizzi has added assistant head coach to his title. Nielsen formerly held that role.

has added assistant head coach to his title. Nielsen formerly held that role. QB coach Ronald Curry had passing game coordinator added to his title.

had passing game coordinator added to his title. The Saints confirmed the hires of Alabama OL coach Doug Marrone and Tennessee WR coach Kodi Burns to the same positions on their staff.

Marrone, 57, was hired by the Bills as their head coach back in 2013 after he had spent a number of years with at Syracuse. After two seasons in Buffalo, Marrone surprisingly voided his contract with the team to become a free agent.

The thinking at the time was that Marrone was going to be hired by the Jets. However, he didn’t secure another head-coaching job and eventually ended up on the Jaguars’ coaching staff as an assistant.

The Jaguars promoted him to interim head coach after they parted ways with Gus Bradley in 2016 and he remained in the position until he was fired after the 2020 season. He joined Alabama as the OL coach for 2021.

As the Jaguars’ head coach, Marrone has compiled a 23-43 (34.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a trip to the AFC Championship game.