Saints CB Bradley Roby Drawing Trade Interest

According to Jordan Schultz, Saints CB Bradley Roby is the subject of trade calls from other teams as the roster cut deadline approaches.

New Orleans does have a lot of depth at corner, particularly with some younger players pushing to get on the field, so it could make some sense to deal Roby.

Roby, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos from 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.95 million rookie contract when the Broncos picked up his fifth-year option.

Roby made a base salary of $8.526 million for the 2018 season and was allowed to leave as an unrestricted free agent by Denver. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Texans before returning to Houston on a three-year, $36 million contract in 2020.

The Saints traded third and sixth-round picks to acquire Roby in 2021. New Orleans reworked Roby’s contract last offseason before signing him to an extension in March.

In 2022, Roby appeared in 13 games for the Saints and recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries and five pass deflections.