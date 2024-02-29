Saints Clear $9M Of Cap Room By Reworking Cameron Jordan’s Deal

The New Orleans Saints are reworking DE Cameron Jordan‘s deal to save some cap space, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Nick Underhill confirms that the move saved the Saints $9 million of cap space for the 2024 season.

Jordan is now the fifth player to have his contract re-done by the Saints, joining QB Derek Carr, OG Cesar Ruiz, DT Nathan Shepherd and C Erik McCoy.

New Orleans still has work to be done, as they are more than $20 million in the red, according to Over The Cap.

Jordan, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011 out of Cal. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

Last offseason, New Orleans gave Jordan a two-year, $27.9 million contract extension through 2025.

In 2023, Jordan appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and three pass deflections.