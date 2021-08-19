Saints DB Adonis Alexander & G Michael Brown Revert To Injured Reserve

The Saints officially placed DB Adonis Alexander and G Michael Brown on the injured reserve after waiving both players with injury designations.

Alexander, 24, was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.6 million but was waived by Washington coming out of the preseason in 2019 and re-signed to the practice squad.

Washington later released Alexander from their practice squad. He caught on with the Rams’ practice squad and signed a futures deal for 2020 but was waived again coming out of camp. He signed a futures deal with the 49ers for 2021 but was cut back in May.

The Saints signed him to a deal earlier this month.

In 2018, Alexader appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded four total tackles.