Saints DE Chase Young Undergoing Neck Procedure That Will Sideline Him Into Training Camp

According to Adam Schefter, new Saints DE Chase Young is undergoing a neck procedure that is expected to sideline him into training camp.

However, Schefter says this is not news to the Saints and they were aware of it before signing Young to a one-year, $13 million guaranteed contract.

The expectation is that Young will be healthy and ready to play in Week 1, per Schefter.

Still, this is yet another concerning injury for a player with a long history of them.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

The team then traded him to the 49ers at the deadline for a compensatory third-round pick.

In 2023, Young appeared in seven games for the Commanders and nine games for the 49ers. He recorded 25 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two pass deflections.