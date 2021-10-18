Saints Designate K Wil Lutz To Return From IR

The New Orleans Saints officially designated K Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve on Monday, according to Field Yates.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Saints to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Lutz, 27, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2016. He agreed to a three-year, $1.62 million contract with Baltimore, but was unfortunately waived as they cut their roster down.

The Saints signed him to a contract a few days later and he’s been in New Orleans ever since. Lutz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $20.25 million extension.

He was set to make a base salary of $3.4 million in 2021 and in each of the final two years of the deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2020, Lutz appeared in all 16 games for the Saints and converted 23 of 28 field goal attempts (82.1 percent) to go along with 57 of 58 extra point tries (98.3 percent).